Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,263 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Flowserve worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 115,446 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Flowserve stock opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

