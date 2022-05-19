TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Forward Air worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $89.68 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $80.56 and a twelve month high of $125.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.