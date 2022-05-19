TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,273 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 421.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 107.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Argus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Shares of NET stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -64.29 and a beta of 1.01. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $210,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,046,021 over the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.