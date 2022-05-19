TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.87 Million Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $128.09 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

