Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,621.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLE opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day moving average of $120.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $105.06 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

