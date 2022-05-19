Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Trading Up 8.3%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 4,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,129,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $21,457,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $19,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter worth about $13,242,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,110,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,681,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

