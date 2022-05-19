BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,143 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $224.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.55.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

