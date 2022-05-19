Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,116,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,962 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,497,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 939,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,485.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 757,392 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 22.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 125,244 shares in the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The business had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

