LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) rose 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 812,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.84.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LSB Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. LSB Industries had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its position in LSB Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 54,356,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $600,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,798 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,766,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,519,000 after purchasing an additional 394,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 74,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,143,000 after purchasing an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

