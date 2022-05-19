Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,394 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Upwork by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 42,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Upwork by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 115,857 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Upwork by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Upwork by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Harvey bought 65,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 813,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

