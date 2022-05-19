Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shot up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.31. Approximately 4,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 526,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.