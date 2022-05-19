Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.07. 60,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,959,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Canaan ( NASDAQ:CAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. The business had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,379,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 106,586 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 954,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,785,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Canaan by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 233,129 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

