TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,110 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,511 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $8,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,766,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,812,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,029,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.19 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.99%.

In other news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour bought 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

