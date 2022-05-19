Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 139.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,196 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United States Steel by 318.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 357,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 68,220 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

