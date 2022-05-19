Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $43.50 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

About Sanmina (Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.