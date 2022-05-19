Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Alkermes worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $6,595,865. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

