Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of R. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

R has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

