Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 139,599 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,599 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Couchbase worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.03. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.