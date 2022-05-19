Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys Shares of 43,201 LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.06% of LiveRamp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LiveRamp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

