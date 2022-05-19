Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 913 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,369,000 after purchasing an additional 187,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,850,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 149,677 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $224,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,889. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

POWI opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

