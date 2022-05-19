Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 211,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $896.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,722.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DFIN. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

