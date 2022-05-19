Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,118 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on E. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.00 ($14.58) to €14.50 ($15.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.31) to €14.90 ($15.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

ENI stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $32.56.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. This represents a yield of 3.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is 25.45%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

