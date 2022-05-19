Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller acquired 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $25.29 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

