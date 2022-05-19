357,174 Shares in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 357,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.42% of Entravision Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVC opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $424.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.60 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

