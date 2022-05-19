Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 68,804 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.12% of Community Health Systems worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE:CYH opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.84. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

About Community Health Systems (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.