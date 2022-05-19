Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,744,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,195,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Tenable by 15.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Tenable by 63.4% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of TENB opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 12,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $578,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,046 shares of company stock worth $15,849,759. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

