Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $2.49 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,398,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $224.51 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $220.17 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.