Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,462,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,267,000 after purchasing an additional 240,416 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,270,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 140,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $817,488.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,195 shares of company stock worth $2,134,799. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.