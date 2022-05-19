Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 46,918 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,918 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.39% of MRC Global worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in MRC Global by 16.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MRC Global by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in MRC Global by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 49,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in MRC Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MRC Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

MRC Global stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

