Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $268.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.10.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $7.81. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.64%.

In other Dillard’s news, Director Warren A. Stephens bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dillard’s (Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.