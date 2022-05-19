Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 940 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,995 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,074,000 after purchasing an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 69,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.34.

EMR stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

