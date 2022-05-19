HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.74.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $238.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

