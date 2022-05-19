HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,754 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

KIM stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

