Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,736,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,354 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.11% of OptiNose worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 148,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 4,823.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 439,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.47. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

OptiNose ( NASDAQ:OPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 25,974 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $54,805.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $81,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

