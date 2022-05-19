Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 15,722 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,345 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 323,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $141.98 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.94.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

