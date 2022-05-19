Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Compass Point to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sema4 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.60.

SMFR opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.03. Sema4 has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,786 shares in the company, valued at $496,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 11,437,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $45,750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,099 shares of company stock worth $79,156.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the third quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $88,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $806,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $12,674,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth $79,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

