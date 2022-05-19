Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of PNM Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,335,000 after purchasing an additional 530,157 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after purchasing an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,190 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 105.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 186,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.08 million during the quarter. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

