Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.72. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.92 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,464.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $33,932.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock valued at $117,501. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

