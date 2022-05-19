Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 100,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 74,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIW. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

