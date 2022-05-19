California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 70,519 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,519 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Under Armour worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4,425.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 40,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Under Armour Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.