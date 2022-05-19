Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.70 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after purchasing an additional 112,436 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.47 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

