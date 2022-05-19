Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 45,728 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,728 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in REV Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 204,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 184.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 88,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REV Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of REV Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.54.

Shares of REV Group stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $757.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.17. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.44 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

