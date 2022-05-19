California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 20,367 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $7,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

HOMB opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

