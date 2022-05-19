Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Heritage Insurance worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,566,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 471,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,426 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 274,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Heritage Insurance stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($1.28). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

