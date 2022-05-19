CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,620 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.35. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

