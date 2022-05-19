TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,245 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,254,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTX opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $790.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 322.10, a current ratio of 322.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

TRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

