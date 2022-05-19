Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 645 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after acquiring an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 806,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,929 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

SPT opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $36,467.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,255,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

