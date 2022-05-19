Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 602.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,193. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,294. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

