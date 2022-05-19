Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $2.59 Million Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,707 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.46) to €30.00 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €29.20 ($30.42) to €26.50 ($27.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

