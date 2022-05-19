Laura Louene Prieskorn Purchases 4,900 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn bought 4,900 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,479.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,094.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

JXN opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and a PE ratio of 1.34.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.